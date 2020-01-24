Chaos as Mexico police push back US-bound migrants

Video

Police in southern Mexico have forced back a group of around 1,000 migrants, mainly from Central America, trying to enter the country from Guatemala.

Officers with shields and batons pushed the group that left Honduras last week hoping to reach the US border and, eventually, seek asylum. This was their third attempt to cross into Mexico.

The Mexican government is under huge economic and diplomatic pressure from the Trump administration to stop migrants from reaching the US southern border. Hundreds of people have already been deported back to Honduras.

