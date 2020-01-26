Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flooding aftermath in Brazil's Belo Horizonte
At least 30 people have died during severe rainstorms in Brazil's Minas Gerais state, the country's emergency services say.
Many of the victims were buried in landslides or washed away in floods after intense rain on Friday and Saturday.
-
26 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-51256572/flooding-aftermath-in-brazil-s-belo-horizonteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window