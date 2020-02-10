El Salvador army's show of force in parliament

Video

Members of the armed forces in full battle gear accompanied President Nayib Bukele into El Salvador's parliament building as a stand-off between the legislative assembly and the president escalated.

Mr Bukele wants the assembly to approve a loan of $109m (£85m) to better equip the security forces in their fight against El Salvador's powerful criminal gangs.

But the presence of the armed forces in the legislative chamber has drawn heavy criticism from opposition lawmakers and international rights groups who say it undermines the independence of the legislature.