Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
El Salvador army's show of force in parliament
Members of the armed forces in full battle gear accompanied President Nayib Bukele into El Salvador's parliament building as a stand-off between the legislative assembly and the president escalated.
Mr Bukele wants the assembly to approve a loan of $109m (£85m) to better equip the security forces in their fight against El Salvador's powerful criminal gangs.
But the presence of the armed forces in the legislative chamber has drawn heavy criticism from opposition lawmakers and international rights groups who say it undermines the independence of the legislature.
-
10 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-51443830/el-salvador-army-s-show-of-force-in-parliamentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window