Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crossing the border to go to school in the US
Ana Fernanda and Ana Luisa Bernal are 16-year-old twins and juniors in high school. Since kindergarten, they've crossed an international border every single day to go to school.
The girls live in Mexicali, Mexico, with their mother but, being born in the US, they're able to cross to get an education in English in Calexico, California.
Like many other transborder (or "transfronterizo" in Spanish) children studying in a different country, the twins embark on their daily journey very early in the morning.
-
17 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-51505183/crossing-the-border-to-go-to-school-in-the-usRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window