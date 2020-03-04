Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Planting trees with Brazil's prison inmates
With 720,000 incarcerated people, Brazil has the third largest prison population in the world, behind only the United States and China.
Many correctional facilities in the country are overcrowded and conditions regularly lead to deadly riots. But one initiative in the state of Rio de Janeiro aims to improve the lives of those behind bars. It uses nature to help them focus on reintegrating into society.
Filming and reporting: Ana Terra
This video is part of Crossing Divides, a BBC season bringing people together in a fragmented world.
-
04 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-51646076/planting-trees-with-brazil-s-prison-inmatesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window