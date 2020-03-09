Warehouse fire destroys Venezuela voting machines

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Venezuela warehouse blaze destroys voting machines
The blaze started on Saturday east of Caracas and after five hours almost 50,000 voting machines had been destroyed.
The head of the electoral council has asked for the cause of the fire to be investigated.
-
09 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-51800321/venezuela-warehouse-blaze-destroys-voting-machinesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window