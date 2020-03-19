Brazil demonstrators bang on pots and pans
Video

Coronavirus: Brazil demonstrators bang on pots and pans

People in Rio de Janeiro took to their balconies with pots and pans as part of loud protests across the country against President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many could be heard shouting: "Bolsonaro out!"

It was the largest protest against Mr Bolsonaro's government to date.

