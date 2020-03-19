Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Brazil demonstrators bang on pots and pans
People in Rio de Janeiro took to their balconies with pots and pans as part of loud protests across the country against President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Many could be heard shouting: "Bolsonaro out!"
It was the largest protest against Mr Bolsonaro's government to date.
-
19 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-51956611/coronavirus-brazil-demonstrators-bang-on-pots-and-pansRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window