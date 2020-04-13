'We've waited days for our relatives' bodies'
Coronavirus: Ecuador struggles to bury its victims

A week after images of bodies on the streets of Ecuador hit the headlines, many families are still waiting to bury their loved ones.

Authorities in the biggest city, Guayaquil, are struggling to deal with the backlog of coronavirus deaths.

