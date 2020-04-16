Latin America's biggest graveyard from the sky
Coronavirus: Latin America's biggest graveyard

Drone footage of Latin America's largest graveyard shows more graves being dug after deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the southern hemisphere.

  • 16 Apr 2020
