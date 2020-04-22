Brazil's Bolsonaro ignores coronavirus advice

Video

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has come under criticism for his response to coronavirus, most recently for attending an anti-lockdown rally where he was seen coughing without covering his mouth.

The BBC's South America correspondent Katy Watson looks at how Bolsonaro has responded to the virus in Brazil.

