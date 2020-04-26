Peru police dance to raise coronavirus awareness

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Peru police dance and carry coffin to raise awareness
Peruvian police officers have found a novel way to raise awareness of the dangers of coronavirus during the pandemic.
In Cajamarca, a province north of the capital, Lima, a group of police officers danced and carried a coffin on their shoulders on Thursday night to warn people of the danger of Covid-19 and of the need to stay at home.
"Let's fight this epidemic together, let's beat it, let's go Cajamarca," they chanted.
26 Apr 2020
