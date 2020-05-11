Putin to lift Russia's coronavirus 'non-working' period
President Vladimir Putin says Russia's non-working period imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus will be lifted from Tuesday.

It comes after Russia registered a record number of daily cases Monday, with more than 11,000 people testing positive over the last 24 hours.

  • 11 May 2020
