The body collectors of Brazil

The number of coronavirus fatalities in Brazil has risen by almost 1,000 in a day, making the country's overall death toll the world's fourth highest.

Its death rate has now surpassed France, and only the US, the UK and Italy have recorded more fatalities.

President Jair Bolsonaro has consistently played down the outbreak, although the country has the world's second-highest number of cases.

In places like Manaus, ordinary people are taking on extraordinary roles in order to help their cities cope.

