Running on empty: Venezuela's fuel crisis hits Covid victims

Venezuela has the biggest oil reserves in the world. But it has been suffering an unprecedented fuel crisis due to widespread shortages at petrol stations.

The government blames international sanctions. But it is just the latest episode of the country’s economic collapse which has caused millions to leave and for international bodies, such as the UN, to call it one of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis for a country not in conflict.

The fuel crisis has been so acute that even funeral homes are struggling to transport bodies to the cemetery.

Produced by Herminia Fernandez and Vladimir Hernandez

Filmed by Omar Garcia