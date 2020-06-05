Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The body collectors of Brazil
Brazil's confirmed death toll from coronavirus has surged past 34,000 to become the third-highest in the world, according to official figures.
Its death rate has now surpassed Italy and only the US and UK have recorded more fatalities.
In places like Manaus, ordinary people are taking on extraordinary roles in order to help their cities cope.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
05 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window