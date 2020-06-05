The body collectors of Brazil

Video

Brazil's confirmed death toll from coronavirus has surged past 34,000 to become the third-highest in the world, according to official figures.

Its death rate has now surpassed Italy and only the US and UK have recorded more fatalities.

In places like Manaus, ordinary people are taking on extraordinary roles in order to help their cities cope.

