Coronavirus: How lockdown affected Argentina's livelihoods
Already two years into a recession, Argentina's prolonged lockdown has brought more misery to a country with an already troubled economic past.
A third of the population living in poverty and with many industries have scaling back, the number of people relying food banks has seen a dramatic increase.
Video by Natalio Cosoy and Leonardo La Valle
Edited by Daisy Walsh
03 Jun 2020
