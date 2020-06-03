Coronavirus: 'My only possession is a blanket'
Coronavirus: How lockdown affected Argentina's livelihoods

Already two years into a recession, Argentina's prolonged lockdown has brought more misery to a country with an already troubled economic past.

A third of the population living in poverty and with many industries have scaling back, the number of people relying food banks has seen a dramatic increase.

Video by Natalio Cosoy and Leonardo La Valle

Edited by Daisy Walsh

  • 03 Jun 2020
