Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Underwater cave in Mexico reveals ancient Mayan secrets
Cave divers on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula have found evidence of a mining operation started 12,000 years ago.
It is thought the cave was mined for red ochre, a pigment associated with ancient paintings.
-
05 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-53294830/underwater-cave-in-mexico-reveals-ancient-mayan-secretsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window