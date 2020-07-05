Underwater cave reveals ancient Mayan secrets
Underwater cave in Mexico reveals ancient Mayan secrets

Cave divers on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula have found evidence of a mining operation started 12,000 years ago.

It is thought the cave was mined for red ochre, a pigment associated with ancient paintings.

  • 05 Jul 2020
