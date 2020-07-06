'Drug plane' lands on road and bursts into flames
A jet aircraft suspected of carrying illegal drugs has been destroyed by fire after landing on a highway in southern Mexico.

A lorry packed with 390kg of cocaine was found nearby in the state of Quintana Roo, military officials said.

The plane had been detected by the Mexican military as it entered Mexican airspace and was followed by military jets.

Troops were dispatched to the landing site but there are no reports of arrests.

