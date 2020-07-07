Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Brazil's President Bolsonaro removes mask despite positive Covid-19 test
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus - after previously being criticised for calling the virus a "little flu".
Mr Bolsonaro says he took the test, his fourth, on Monday after developing symptoms, including a high temperature.
After announcing the positive result to the media, Mr Bolsonaro stepped back and removed his mask before continuing to speak.
-
07 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-53328739/coronavirus-brazil-s-president-bolsonaro-removes-mask-despite-positive-covid-19-testRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window