Deadly clashes in Colombia after tasered man dies
There have been violent protests across Colombia in response to a video of a man who died after being repeatedly tasered by police in the capital Bogotá.
The police said Javier Ordóñez was drinking alcohol with friends, in breach of social distancing rules.
The footage showed Mr Ordóñez pinned to the ground by two officers and subjected to successive electric shocks as he begged them to stop.
- Published
- 2 days ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Latin America & Caribbean