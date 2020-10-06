Renovation of Brazil's National Museum on hold

Two years ago a fire destroyed much of Brazil’s National Museum including many of its ancient artefacts.

The coronavirus pandemic has put building restoration work on hold and the museum has only managed to raise half the money needed for restoration.

The Travel Show's Mike Corey visited the museum before the coronavirus lockdown to the see the restoration work being carried out and also reports on how plans for the museum reopening in time for Brazil's bicentennial in 2022 are now unlikely to go ahead.

The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.