US election: Spanish ads target Latino voters
The 2020 election marks the first time that Latinos will be the largest racial or ethnic minority in the US electorate.
So it is no surprise they are being targeted with a tsunami of political advertisements.
America’s Spanish-speakers are not a homogenous bloc though but one with many differing interests.
BBC Monitoring’s Luis Farjado takes a look at how the Trump and Biden campaigns are targeting these voters.
