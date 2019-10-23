Chileans celebrate after voting to re-write their constitution
Chileans have voted overwhelmingly in support of rewriting their constitution, which dates to the dictatorship of Gen Augusto Pinochet.
Thousands of people have gathered in major cities to celebrate the outcome.
A mass anti-government protest movement began in Chile a year ago. From the beginning one of the demonstrators' key demands was that the country needed a new constitution to be able to fix deep inequalities in society.
