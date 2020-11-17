Hurricane Iota batters Nicaragua

Hurricane Iota made landfall on Nicaragua's north-eastern coastline as a powerful category four storm.

It hit only 15 miles south of where Hurricane Eta made landfall two weeks ago.

Iota had strengthened into a catastrophic category five storm on Monday with sustained winds of 160mph (257km/h) and became the strongest hurricane of the 2020 season.

As it moved onshore into Nicaragua, it weakened very slightly to 155mph (250km/h).