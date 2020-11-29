Diego Maradona: Doctor speaks for first time
Argentine prosecutors are investigating Diego Maradona's doctor for possible manslaughter following the footballing legend's death four days ago.
Police in Buenos Aires have searched the house and private clinic of Leopoldo Luque as they try to establish if there was negligence in Maradona's treatment following surgery.
The 60-year-old died of a heart attack at his home where he was recuperating.
