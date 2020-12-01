Brazil bank heist: Armed gang escape by convoy

Armed robbers escaped in a convoy after violently storming a bank in the southern city of Criciúma.

The armed gang targeted a Banco do Brasil on Tuesday night in a raid that lasted for more than an hour.

Gunshots between the robbers and military police could be heard by residents of the city.

The culprits remain on the loose with the city mayor appealing for information.

A security guard and military police officer were injured.

