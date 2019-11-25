Thousands bid farewell to Uruguay ex-leader Tabaré Vázquez
Thousands of Uruguayans lined the streets of the capital, Montevideo, on Sunday to say goodbye to former President Tabaré Vázquez, who died of lung cancer at the age of 80.
The former president served two terms in office and fought a bitter battle against the tobacco industry.
During his first term in office, Uruguay became the first country in South America to ban smoking in enclosed public spaces.
