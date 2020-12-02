Kristal and her students are fighting to eradicate ocean plastic
Kristal Ambrose founded The Bahamas Plastic Movement in 2013 and aims to tackle the serious problem of plastic pollution in The Bahamas.
The 29-year-old started tuition-free youth camps in order to educate the country's children and also drafted a bill which she took to the environment minister.
Her work meant that The Bahamas introduced a nationwide ban on single-use plastic in 2020.
(Photo: Kristal Ambrose. Credit: Goldman Environmental Prize)
Video produced by Daniel South
