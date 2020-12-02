Kristal Ambrose founded The Bahamas Plastic Movement in 2013 and aims to tackle the serious problem of plastic pollution in The Bahamas.

The 29-year-old started tuition-free youth camps in order to educate the country's children and also drafted a bill which she took to the environment minister.

Her work meant that The Bahamas introduced a nationwide ban on single-use plastic in 2020.

(Photo: Kristal Ambrose. Credit: Goldman Environmental Prize)

Video produced by Daniel South