Kristal Ambrose founded the Bahamas Plastic Movement in 2013 and aims to tackle the serious problem of plastic pollution in The Bahamas.

The 29-year-old started tuition-free youth camps in order to educate the country's children and also drafted a bill which she took to the environment minister.

Her work meant that The Bahamas introduced a nationwide ban on single-use plastic in 2020.

