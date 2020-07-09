Aida and Daniel are a married couple - and they are both paramedics in Tijuana, one of the most violent cities in the world.

They thought they were prepared for all emergencies until Covid hit.

So far, Mexico has lost over 170,000 lives to Covid - the third highest death toll in the world. It has also lost more than 300,000 lives in its decade-long war on drugs.

For a week, the BBC followed this husband and wife juggling these two high risk emergencies.

Video produced by Anne Laurent and Sofia Bettiza

Filmed by Bernabé Salinas