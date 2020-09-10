The most important humanitarian gesture in decades?

Venezuela's ongoing economic and political turmoil could result in the biggest displacement of people in the world in recent years. It is an issue that has repercussions for the whole region.

While many countries have acted to deter the migrants, Colombia has taken a step in a radically different direction, granting nearly a million undocumented Venezuelans the right to stay for 10 years.

BBC Monitoring's Luis Fajardo looks at how the situation compares with other migrant crises around the world and where it leaves a country already struggling with unemployment and the coronavirus pandemic.

