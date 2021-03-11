'Brazil becoming threat to global public health': One epidemiologist's fears
An epidemiologist in Brazil, where daily deaths have passed 2,000, has said he fears the country may become a threat to global public health.
Dr Pedro Hallal, who works in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, is urging international governments to help tackle the dire situation.
The country has the second highest coronavirus death toll in the world, after the US.
Video produced by Trystan Young.
