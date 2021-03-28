More and more migrants are trying to reach the US - but where does their journey begin?

Hundreds of people from all over South America, but some as far away as Africa, are arriving in increasing numbers on the border between Colombia and Panama.

This is where they start the long, arduous journey to the US.

It takes up to 20 days, and can be deadly – but hundreds of people embark on it every day.

They feel that the risk is worth it, if it means they might reach the US and start a new life.