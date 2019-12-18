A rap and reggaeton hit by a group of well-known Cuban musicians has deeply angered the communist-run government.

The song, which has been viewed more than four million times on YouTube, blasts the dire economic situation on the island.

The title 'Patria y Vida' or 'Fatherland and Life' plays on one of Fidel Castro's favourite revolutionary slogans "Fatherland or Death".

Havana has described the artists as mercenaries and released its own pro-revolutionary song in response, albeit with limited success.

Produced by Will Grant, Colm O'Molloy and Greg Brosnan.