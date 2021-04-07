Brazil's health system has 'collapsed' with Covid

Brazil has recorded 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day with hospitals struggling to cope with patient numbers.

Tarsila Vieceli, a coronavirus intensive care unit doctor at one hospital told BBC World News the health system had collapsed.

She said: "We have been working at full capacity for quite some time right now... it has been a long time since we have attended patients with anything other than Covid in intensive care units and everyone is exhausted right now.

"We are exhausted because we haven't seen our families for such a long time. I haven't seen my relatives for the past 15 months. We are not hopeful that anything can change in the following weeks."