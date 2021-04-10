Ash falls like snow after St Vincent volcano eruption

A series of volcanic eruptions has blanketed parts of the Caribbean island of St Vincent in ash and smoke.

Locals reported "extremely heavy ash fall and sulphur smells" and thousands of people were forced from their homes.

La Soufrière, which had been dormant for decades, started showing volcanic activity in December, but that increased this week.

