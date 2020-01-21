St Vincent volcano: Island covered in layer of grey as La Soufriere erupts
The Caribbean island of Saint Vincent has been coated in a layer of grey, caused by ash from the volcano La Soufriere mixing with rain.
Before it started erupting on Friday, La Soufriere had been inactive for decades.
Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes, but efforts to shelter them from the eruption have been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. There have been no reported injuries.
