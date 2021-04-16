Why is Covid killing Brazil's babies?

More than a year into the pandemic, deaths in Brazil are now at their peak. But what is most shocking, is the number of babies dying from Covid-19.

More young children have died from the virus in Brazil than anywhere else in the world. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,300 children under the age of one have died from Covid-19.

With exclusive access to one children’s ICU in the northeast of the country, BBC Brazil meets the staff caring for these critically ill children.

