Protests continue across Colombia, with dozens of people dead and hundreds injured since they began on 28 April.

The demonstrations were originally against tax reforms that its government said would be key to handling the country's economic crisis – reforms its president has since withdrawn.

But the protest movement has grown to include calls for improvements to the country's pension, health and education systems.

The UN has urged Colombia's security forces to refrain from using firearms, while the government has blamed violence in the country on left-wing rebels.

