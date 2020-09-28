Venezuela's paradise beach resort turns into violent nightmare
Known for its unspoilt picture-postcard Caribbean sea beaches, the region of Barlovento in northern Venezuela was a perfect holiday destination.
But as the country’s economic crisis continues, the area has now become plagued by gang violence.
The BBC’s Guillermo Olmo has been talking to the residents who live there.
Produced by Vanessa Silva
Edited by Lina Shaikhouni
Filmed by Manuel Zambrano
