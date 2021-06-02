BBC News

The Mexican mayor refusing to give in to violence

Carmen Ortiz became mayor of a small town in Mexico three years ago, after her husband was assassinated while running as a candidate.

She's now standing for a second term, even though 12 of her staff have been murdered or are missing.

There's been a new wave of targeted killings ahead of legislative elections on 6 June.

Video produced by Anne Laurent and Rhodri Davies

Filmed by Bernabé Salinas

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Latin America & Caribbean