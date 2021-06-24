Residents of Tome, a town in the Bio Bio region of Chile, have been experiencing what one fisherman called a "plague of sea lions".

The sea lions are thought to have been fleeing predators such as orcas, although gale force winds in the area could also be a factor. One sea lion was caught on camera, opening a gate to crash an interview.

