Cuba: Rare protests see thousands on streets
Thousands have taken to the streets in Cuba, in protest over the government’s handling of both coronavirus and the economy.
It’s unusual to see people demonstrate openly in the tightly-controlled Communist-run island, as those speaking out risk being detained.
However, pro-government supporters of President Miguel Díaz-Cane also came to his defence, after the president himself urged people to “defend the revolution”.
