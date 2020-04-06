Brazil: Why are so many pregnant women dying from Covid?
Covid-19 has critically affected pregnant women in Brazil, with more than 1,000 deaths. One in five women that died from the virus didn't have access to an intensive care unit and one in three didn't have access to a ventilator.
So far Brazil has recorded more than 530,000 coronavirus related deaths and only 45% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
