Haiti homes destroyed by deadly earthquake
A powerful earthquake has struck the Caribbean nation of Haiti, killing at least 29 people.
The 7.2-magnitude quake hit the west of the country on Saturday morning, toppling and damaging buildings including churches and hotels.
Prime minister Ariel Henry said there was "extensive damage" in parts of the country, and he was declaring a month-long state of emergency.
Haiti is still recovering from a devastating 2010 earthquake.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Latin America & Caribbean