The death toll from Saturday's powerful earthquake in Haiti has risen to more than 2,000.

More than 12,000 people have been left injured and over 300 are still missing after the 7.2-magnitude quake.

The BBC's James Clayton visits Les Cayes in Haiti's south-west, where, amid ongoing rescue efforts, "you can smell death right now".

