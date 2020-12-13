BBC News

Women in Latin America march for abortion rights

Women have demonstrated in cities across Latin America for access to legal and safe abortions, in a region where the procedure is only fully allowed in a handful of countries.

There were clashes between police and protesters in Mexico, but celebrations in Chile - where a bill to decriminalise abortion up to 14 weeks passed through the lower house of Congress.

The protests coincided with International Safe Abortion Day on Tuesday.

Latin America & Caribbean