Guatemala Congress attacked by former soldiers

Riot police were deployed onto the streets of Guatemala City, after a group of army veterans breached the Congress building.

Lawmakers and office workers were evacuated as the group set cars alight in the car park, and caused damage to the main building.

Military veterans have been protesting for several weeks, demanding approval of a law which would give them compensation for each year served during Guatemala's long running civil war, dating from 1960-1996.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.