"I think I said the right words because they attacked me."

This is how Txai Suruí feels looking back on the speech she made to open the United Nations climate change conference, COP26.

As a climate activist who grew up as part of an indigenous community in the Amazon rainforest, she spoke to world leaders about the direct impacts of climate change that her tribe is already experiencing.

But after the speech she was publicly criticised by Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro, for "attacking Brazil".

This prompted many people to send her abuse on social media.

She spoke to BBC health, science and environment reporter Laura Foster.

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.