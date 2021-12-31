Getting an education is difficult in Venezuela now. Teachers can’t get to work, and are often not paid. Pupils come from families who can’t afford to feed them.

Since 2014, the country has suffered from shortages of basic supplies and hyperinflation. The BBC has been to Maracaibo, in north western Venezuela, to visit those who are determined to go to school.

Filmed and Edited by Colm O’Molloy

Produced by Jessica Cruz, Katy Watson, Colm O’Molloy, Vanessa Silva and Sheyla Urdaneta

